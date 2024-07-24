Notice of County Salaries Antelope County

NOTICE ANTELOPE COUNTY – SALARIES: July 2024

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles, years of employment and merit. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Commissioners annual: (4) $18,000.00 (1) $19,200.00; Officials annual: (4) $68,226.00; Deputies hourly: (1) $25.19; (1) $24.19; (1) $24.00; (1) 23.00; Administrative manager hourly: (1) $26.00; (1) $23.84; Clerical hourly: (1) $24.50; (2) $18.00; (1) $18.50; (1) $16.50; (1) $16.08; Seasonal Clerical hourly: (1) $12.50; Custodian (1) $15.00; Sheriff annual: (1) $76,836.00; Emergency Manager: (1) $10,000.00 annual; Deputies hourly: (1) $31.00; (1) $23.00; (1) $24.00; (1) $33.00; Part-time Deputies hourly: (1) 28.00; (5) $27.00; Dispatchers hourly: (2) $18.00; (1) $20.50; (3) $20.00; (1) $19.50; (1) $19.00; (4) $21.00; (1) $22.00; Part-time Secretary: (1) $19.50, (1) $11.50; Attorney annual: (1) $70,570.00; Veterans Service Officer Part-time hourly: (1) $28.75; Zoning Administrator hourly: (1) $22.00; Weed Board Members (5) $50.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent annual: (1) $45,000; Part-time Clerical hourly: (1) $18.00; (1) $15.00;

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Full-Time Road Workers hourly: (1) $23.80; (2) $21.25; (1) $22.60; (1) $22.00; (4) $25.40; (2) $20.85; (2) $20.00; (1) $19.75; (1) $19.50; (1) $20.50; (1) $25.15; (1) $19.20; (2) $20.25; (1) $21.85; (1) $21.35; (2) $20.75; (2) $24.00; (1) $21.15; (1) $18.00; (1) $19.25; Part-time road workers hourly: (2) $15.00; (1) $22.00; Road Superintendent annual: (1) $68,226.00; Road Safety Officer annual: (1) $61,403.40; Highway Superintendent annual: (1) $1,200.00.

PUBLISH: July 24, 2024

