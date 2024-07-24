NOTICE OF RENEWAL CLASS C LIQUOR LICENSE

ANTELOPE COUNTRY CLUB

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a Class C Liquor License may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2024; said license issued to Antelope Country Club address: 52580 E Hwy 275, Neligh, NE 68756 on the premises described as follows: on the entire 100-acre tract in the NW 1/4 of Section 35, the NE 1/4 and the SW 1/4 of Section 34, all in Township 25 North, Range 6 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska. Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the County of Antelope on or before August 12th, 2024, in the office of the Antelope County Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more persons, hearings will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Dated the 22nd day of July 2024

Lisa Payne /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 24, 2024

ZNEZ