Proceedings of the July 17, 2024 Meeting The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 17, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

Building permit for Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc.

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:06 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: July 24, 2024

