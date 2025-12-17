Wolfpack play for Livy; defeat Plainview 53 to 41

ELGIN — Playing with heavy hearts Friday night, the Wolfpack girls basketball team defeated Plainview 53 to 41.

Tip-off of the game just hours after the passing of Livy Ostransky, the baby daughter of EPPJ Ass’t. Coach Trent Ostranksy, it was one of the most emotional games the team has played in years. It showed at the start of the game as the Pirates carved out a 15 to 10 lead after one quarter.

Then, momentum swung to the Wolfpack and they outscored Plainview 43 to 26 the rest of the way.

The Wolfpack’s high-scoring trio came through again. Mady Kurpgeweith had a game-high 20 points, Braelyn Martinsen added 15 and Kayton Zwingman tossed in 12. Together, they scored 47 of the team’s 53 points.

Other statistical leaders were junior Elizabeth Moser. In addition to scoring four points, she dished out a team-high three assists.

The game’s outcome may have been determined at the free throw line. EPPJ made 12 of 20 free throws compared to the Pirates who made just one of five. Also, EPPJ had a 17 to six edge in steals.

EPPJ 53, Plainview 41

Pirates…………..15 8 11 7 — 41

Wolfpack………..10 17 6 20 — 53

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 4-9 4-6 12, Gentry Zwingman 1-1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Moser 2-4 0-0 4, Kinley Drueke 0-1 0-0 0, Braelyn Martinsen 4-13 5-10 15, Lillian Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Kinley Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Niewohner 0-0 0-0 0, Jael Lammers 0-0 0-0 0, Mady Kurpgeweit 8-17 3-4 20. Team totals: 19-45 12-20 53. Three-point shots — 3-8 (Martinsen 2, Kurpgeweit 1). Plainview team totals: 19-48 1-5 41. Three-point shots — 2-12.

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 29 (Kurpgeweit 10, Martinsen 5), Plainview 27. Assists — Wolfpack 8 (Elizabeth Moser 3), Plainview 8. Steals — Wolfpack 17 (Kurpgeweit 7), Plainview 6. Turnovers — Wolfpack 19, Plainview 27.