Wolfpack JV’ s and C Team continue to get experience

On Monday, Oct. 5, EPPJ defeated CWC 25-21, 25-17 and 25-14 in JV volleyball action.

The Wolfpack had 26 kills, led by Jamie Dozler with 7, Abby Hemenway and Brenna Martinsen 6 apiece, Ellie Ruterbories 4 and Baylee Busteed 3.

Busteed had 14 set assists, Emma Mlnarik 4.

The team had 13 ace serves, led by Keyera Eisenhauer with 4, Abriel VonBonn 3, Busteed 3, Ruterbories, Martinsen and Brooklyn Meis 1 each.

Mlnarik led the team in digs with 22, Eisenhauer had 18 and Busteed 10. Mlnarik was tops in serve receive with nine.

BATTLE CREEK — Playing Monday, the Wolfpack “C” team fell to Battle Creek 14-25 and 15-25.

EPPJ had four kills in the match, led by Keyera Eisenhauer with 2, Ellie Ruterbories and Jamie Dozler each had 1.

Emma Lea Ruterbories, Ellie Ruterbories and Brooklyn Meis each had one set assist. Dozler had 2 ace serves, Eisenhauer 1.

Meis and Ellie Ruterbories each had seven digs, Eisenhauer and Emma Lea Ruterbories each had six.

Both Ruterbories and Dozler tied for the team high in serve receive with four apiece.

