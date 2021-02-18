Wolfpack hold off late run by Bobcats to win 51 to 47

CLEARWATER — Up six at halftime, Elgin Public-Pope John fell behind then rallied to claim a 51 to 47 victory.

Summerland had the lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

It didn’t last long, however, as sophomore Paiton Hoefer scored to give EPPJ a 41 to 40 lead. Colton Wright and Jack Wemhoff added two-pointers for a 45 to 40 lead midway through the final quarter. Another Wright basket bumped the lead up to seven points.

The closest the Bobcats would get the rest of the way would be four points. Hoefer made three of four free throws down the stretch and Austin Good added one to seal the victory.

A key to the Wolfpack’s victory was defense as they held the Bobcats scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.