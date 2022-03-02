Wolfpack headed to Lincoln

For years, whether it be in school gymnasiums or garage driveways, they’ve dreamed of playing for a championship on a hardwood court in Lincoln.

The Elgin Public-Pope John boys basketball team is closer now than ever before to making that dream come true.

For the first time in the history of the sports co-op between Elgin Public and Pope John schools, the Wolfpack have advanced to the state basketball tournament, sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The Wolfpack will be one of eight teams who will open tournament play on Monday, March 7, at Lincoln North Star High School. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.