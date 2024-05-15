SOUIX CITY, IA- Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School senior Elise Ruterbories was recently honored for being one of the “Best of the Class”.

Ellie, the daughter of Erin and Paul Ruterbories, traveled to the historic Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City with her cap and gown on Wednesday, May 1. There, she joined 102 other valedictorians- or top academically ranked students- from schools across Northeast Nebraska, Southeast South Dakota and Nothwestern Iowa.

Sioux City television station KCAU has been saluting the area’s top academic achievers annually for 41 years, including the 2024 program. Initiated in 1983 to recognize and encourage academic excellence, KCAU Operations Manager Daniele Feenstra noted that “it’s been a great success, all thanks to the support and participation of school administrators and our co-sponsors (Woodhouse Auto Family, Chesterman Co., Buffalo Wild Wings and The Orpheum Theatre).” During the day long event hosted by KCAu News Anchor Tim Seaman and Sophie Erber, students participated in video sessions, designed to honor the students with much- deserved recognition during the graduation season.

Following a lunch, Western Iowa Tech Community College President Terry Murrell addressed the group. The day concluded with group photos.