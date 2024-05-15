EPPJ girls basketball awards handed out

End-of-the-season awards were handed out to the Wolfpack basketball team Tuesday night, May 7.

Head Coach Randy Eisenhauer, joined by assistant coach Trent Ostransky, passed out awards and reflected on one of the best seasons in Wolfpack history. The 22-3 season tied the record for most wins in a year from last year. Eisenhauer said he was sure the team would have broke the record had not two games been cancelled.

Student managers: Brystol Buschow, Braxtyn Eisenhauer, Sydney Niewohner, Molly Thiessen and Gentry Zwingman.

Participation awards: player/manager Kyndall Busteed, Kierstyn Eisenhauer and Elizabeth Moser.

Letter winners during the 2023/24 season were:

Freshmen Braelyn Martinsesn and Madelyn Kurpgeweit; sophomore Kayton Zwingman; juniors Callie Heithoff, Kate Furstenau and Sara Bode; and seniors Ellie Ruterbories, Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer and Brenna Martinsen

New records

Free throws made in one season – Ashlynne Charf 91 (old record Ashlynne Charf 88 – 2021/22)

Best 3-point percentage (50 shots minimum) – Keyera Eisenhauer 58/127 – 46 percent (old record Keyera Eisenhauer 62-150 – 41 percent 2021/22)

Most 3-point shots in one game – Keyera Eisenhauer 7 (old record 6 held by Kasi Stoltz and 2009-2010; Allyson Wemhoff 2018/19 and Keyera Eisenhauer 2020/21

Most rebounds in a career – Ashlynne Charf 1063 (old record 774 Stephanie Bode)

Best career field goal percentage (250 shots minimum) – Ashlynne Charf 55.7 percent (old record Lydia Behnk 44.1 percent)

Free throw attempts in a career – Ashlynne Charf 484 (old record 363 held by Jenna Parks and Baylee Wemhoff

Free throws made in a career – Ashlynne Charf 314 (old record 241 Jenna Parks)

Best free throw percentage in a career (75 shots minimum) – Keyera Eisenhauer 76 percent 186-246 (old record 72 percent Kasi Stoltz)

Best 3-point percentage in a career (100 shots minimum) – Keyera Eisenhauer 40 percent 222-556 (old record Chelsi Mescher 34 percent)

Most points in a career – Ashlynne Charf 1316, Keyera Eisenhauer 1276 (old record 1226 Jenna Parks)

Most 3-point shots made in a career – Keyera Eisenhauer 222 (old record Allyson Wemhoff 139)

Most steals in a career – Ashlynne Charf 443 (old record Allyson Wemhoff 324)

Wolfpack Awards (voted on by the team)

Most Improved Player – JV (tie) Madelyn Kurpgeweit and Kierstyn Eisenhauer

MVP Defense – Ashlynne Charf

MVP Offense – (tie) Ashlynne Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer

Practice Player of the Year – (tie) Kayton Zwingman and Keyera Eisenhauer

Wolfpack Dedication Award – Keyera Eisenhauer

Milestones

Ashlynne Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer became the sixth and seventh players in Wolfpack history to eclipse the 1,000 point career mark.

For her career she (Charf) averaged 13.6 points a game/ 11 rebounds/ 2.7 assist/ 2.6 blocks and 4.6 steals a game. She played in all 97 games and started 96 games of her high school career. She became the first Wolfpack player to record over 1000 rebounds for her career. She ends her career with 1063 rebounds and averaging a double-double with points and rebounds for her career.

Eisenhauer scored her 1000th point of her career against Wausa.

Over her four years of Wolfpack basketball, she averaged 12.6 points a game. She played in all 101 games in her career and started 82 of those games.

The last award was a team award. Last year’s team of 13 finished with an overall GPA of 3.86 which is equivalent to an A- letter grade on a 4.0 scale. This year’s team of 12 finished with a 3.75 which is equivalent to an A letter grade on a 4.0 scale.

The following students finished with a 3.7 GPA or higher: Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer, Ellie Ruterbories, Sara Bode, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff, Kayton Zwingman, and Kierstyn Eisenhauer.