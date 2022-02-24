Wolfpack girls send-off to be Friday afternoon

A send-off for the Wolfpack girls basketball team will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Fans are encouraged to line up along Highway 14 downtown to show their support.

Elgin Public-Pope John will face Bruning-Davenport/Shickley with a state tournament berth on the line that night. The game, to be played at the high school in Shelby, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The BDS Eagles enter the game with a 22-4 record, riding a seven-game winning streak. EPPJ comes into the game with a 17-6 record.