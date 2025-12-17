Wolfpack girls pile up pins at Wood River Invite

WOOD RIVER — The Wolfpack duo of Libby Evans and Anna Dworak, for the second meet in a row, both medaled.

Competing Saturday at the Wood River Invite, Evans won three of four matches, registering two pins. In the finals, she lost a major decision (11-0) to Graclyn Simmons (NW).

Dworak, competing at 105 pounds, pinned Arianna Decoff (NW) in the consolation finals to earn a third place medal. Altogether, Dworak wrestled six opponents and came away with five victories.

Competing for the first time this season was Jayda Chessmore who pinned three opponents in four matches. Her fastest pin came against Elizabeth Nunez (SCYL), pinning her in 1:19.

Individual results were:

105 — Anna Dworak (EPPJ) pinned Dinah Culp (WIHI) in 1:28; Arianna Decoff (NW) pinned Dworak in 43 seconds; Dworak pinned Hosesty Apodaca (GRIS) in 35 seconds; Dworak pinned Yaritza Mejia (SCYL) in 2:48; Dworak defeated Teagan Holmes (FRNK) match forfeit; consolation finals, Dworak pinned Arianna Decoff (NW) in 1:00

130 — Jayda Chessmore (EPPJ) was pinned by Elizabeth Nunez (SCYL) in 1:19; Chessmore pinned Bailey Atz (KENE) in 3:59; Chessmore pinned Alynna Wallace (WOR) in 1:55; Sawyer Waltemath (L))M) pinned Chessmore in 55 seconds

190 — Libby Evans (EPPJ) pinned Julina Kurz (SHLT) in 1:57; Evans pinned Josa Dunse (ALMA) in 1:03; Evans won 9 to 7 over Leslie Garcia Gomez (GRIS); finals, Graclyn Simmons (NW) won 11 to 0 (MD) over Evans.