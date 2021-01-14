Wolfpack girls overwhelm Spalding Academy

Baylee Busteed was a part of the fast-paced team that put up a total of 81 points against the Shamrocks. E-R photo/DMorgan
ELGIN — It was a mismatch from the start as Elgin Public-Pope John pulled away early to defeat winless Spalding Academy 81 to 11 in girls basketball action last week.
Playing Tuesday night (Jan. 5) at St. Boniface gymnasium, the Wolfpack jumped out to a 19 to 0 lead after just five minutes of action and never looked back in winning their ninth game of the season.

EPPJ 81, Spalding Academy 11
Shamrocks…..4 2 2 3 — 11
Wolfpack…….25 25 17 14 — 81

