Wolfpack football awards announced

Sunday night was a night of celebration for Wolfpack players, coaches and fans.

An awards banquet was held in the EPS school gymnasium. Tables were decked out with Wolfpack helmets as attendees enjoyed a potluck supper.

Afterwards, Coach Greg Wemhoff summed up the year, touting the success of the team and players.

He said the turning point in the season occurred at halftime of the game at Osmond when the players began to play more physical, dominating both sides of the ball. The second half of that game which saw EPPJ pull away for a decisive win over the Tigers, proved to be a preview of things to come. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.