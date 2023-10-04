Wolfpack fall to BC in 3-set thriller

BATTLE CREEK — EPPJ brought their ‘A’ game here Thursday night but, in the end, it wasn’t enough as the Bravettes bested the Wolfpack in three thrilling sets 29-31, 25-18 and 14-25.

Coaching in the gym where she excelled as an athlete years before, Wolfpack Coach Jordynn Luettel’s team came ready to play and could have, with a couple of breaks, swept the Bravettes.

The first set provided all the drama any volleyball fan could want. On numerous occasions, each team had a chance to win the set. EPPJ trailed for much of the set, but by no more than three points. They finally tied the score at 24-all.

On the Bravette’s attempt at set point, they were denied by EPPJ senior Ashlynne Charf at the net. On their second set point, Sara Bode said ‘no way’ with a kill at the net to tie the score at 26-all. After another kill by Bode gave EPPJ a chance to win, Battle Creek’s Tallinn Aidag and, later, Sami Wemhoff came up big to keep their team in the match. With the score tied at 29-all, Battle Creek closed out the set.

