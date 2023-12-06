Wolfpack edge N-V Cougars 51 to 49

NIOBRARA — Up six with under three minutes to play, Elgin Public-Pope John held off Niobrara-Verdigre down the stretch to win 51 to 49.

The Wolfpack girls found a way to win as senior Ashlynne Charf scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half when the team needed them the most.

Coach Eisenhauer said the Wolfpack (2-0) took advantage of team fouls to deny the Cougars a chance to tie the game as time expired.

“Our girls were resilient,” he said. “I had a couple of seniors step up and kind of take over the game.”

It was a special night for Charf as she eclipsed the 1,000 point career mark in the first half. “We moved the ball,” she said. “We ran our plays and we just had to shoot more and cut more,” she said.

