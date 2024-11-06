Wolfpack drop 5-set thriller to Crofton

CROFTON — In a champion-ship match fitting for two of the top teams in Class C2, home court advantage may have been the difference as Crofton defeated the Wolfpack.

It took five sets to decide the outcome as Crofton defeated the Wolfpack 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25 and 4-15.

The Wolfpack (26-5) appeared on the verge of taking a two sets to none lead when a questionable call of two hits went against the Wolfpack on set point. The call ended a five-to-one run by the Wolfpack as hitters Chloe Henn, Braelyn Martinsen and Sara Bode were punching holes in Crofton’s defense.

The Warriors capitalized on their good fortune by dominating the third set to win by nine points.

With their backs against the wall the Wolfpack answered in Set #4. Seven straight service points by Sara Bode sparked a run which saw EPPJ jump out to a 14 to seven lead. EPPJ had two kills from Kayton Zwingman and one each from Camry Kittelson and Martinsen. The lead grew to eight points before the Warriors made a late run. EPPJ closed out the set with an ace serve by Bode and another kill from Martinsen.

