Wolfpack Dance Team competed in the Nebraska State Dance Competition at Grand Island last week. This year, the team competed in Hip Hop only where they placed 4th. Team members are (standing, l-r): Olivia Klein, Brenna Martinsen, Ashlynne Charf, Eliza Borer and Kaitey Schumacher. Kneeling are: Kaylee Ramold, Taylynne Charf and Emma Mlnarik. Not pictured are coaches Kelli Tisthammer and Marin Schindler.