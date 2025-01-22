Wolfpack comeback against Stuart comes up short

ELGIN — Down 11 with just under six minutes left to play, Elgin Public-Pope John scrapped their way back to have a chance to force overtime in the game’s final seconds. It wasn’t meant to be as Stuart held on to defeat the Wolfpack boys 50 to 47.

“We got down, but we came back,” Coach Matt Euse said about the loss, the second in three days. “It was an amazing game.”

Stuart’s Drew Schmaderer put together a five-point streak, the last two coming at the 5:41 mark of the fourth quarter to make the score 43 to 32.

Stuart had held the Wolfpack scoreless to start the fourth quarter, then senior Kellan Hoefer broke the streak with two free throws.

