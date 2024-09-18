Wolfpack bring home two medals from XC at Butte

BUTTE — Wolfpack cross country runners brought home their first medals of the season, competing Thursday at the Butte Invite.

Sophomore Samantha Stuhr earned a medal with an 11th place finish.

She posted a time of 26:00 on the 5K course. Senior Emma Kinney placed 21st with a time of 32:00.

Winning the event was sophomore Delani Runnels of Niobrara-Verdigre who crossed the finish line in a time of 21:25.

Freshman Matthew Kerkman earned his first-ever cross country medal, finishing 14th in a time of 22:44.