Wolfpack boys beat the buzzer in win over Spalding Academy

ELGIN — Colton Wright’s 23rd rebound proved to be the biggest of the night as his putback with time running out gave Elgin Public-Pope John a 53 to 51 victory over Spalding Academy.

Continuing a trend of close games this season, the Wolfpack trailed the Shamrocks for all but 40 seconds of the final quarter, yet found a way to win and that’s all that matters in basketball — how many games you win and lose.

Shamrocks…..21 10 14 6 — 51

EPPJ…………12 19 10 12 — 53

