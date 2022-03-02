Wolfpack blowout Maywood/HC to earn trip to state

KEARNEY — Third verse same as the first.

Elgin Public-Pope John’s third postseason game resembled the first two earlier in the week — Victory!

Dead-on shooting from the outside and dominating inside play gave the Wolfpack a 55 to 36 victory over Maywood/Hayes Center in the District 1-6 Championship game, propelling EPPJ into next week’s Class D1 State Tournament.

“We knew if we came out strong early they weren’t going to be able to stop us,” Wolfpack sophomore Dylon Lueking said about the victory.

EPPJ overcame the Wolves’ height advantage with strength and tenacity. EPPJ’s domination was such that they never trailed in the game and were tied just once, late in the first quarter.

“Rebounding, we knew that was going to be a big time key tonight,” Coach Michael Becker said. “It doesn’t matter what it takes, just go get the basketball.” For a complete wrap up of all the action, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.