Wolfpack beat Wausa

WAUSA — The Wolfpack girls handed Wausa a ‘donut’ in the first quarter Saturday en route to a 57 to 16 victory.

EPPJ held the Vikings scoreless in the first quarter, a rare feat.

Coach Randy Eisenhauer’s focus on defensive pressure early in ball games paid off on this night as the Vikings never recovered. Trissa Russell and Callie Heithoff each had treys in the opening quarter.

The lead grew to 27 points midway through the second quarter before Wausa got on the scoreboard. After the Vikings got on the scoreboard, Heithoff answered back with a trey before halftime to give EPPJ a 32 to 6 lead.

