Wolfpack answer back twice in win over unbeaten Wausa

ELGIN — If Saturday’s game against Wausa was meant to be a test for the Wolfpack, then the home team had all the answers.

Every time the Vikings made a run at the Wolfpack, they had the answer en route to a 61 to 49 victory in non-conference boys basketball action.

In a battle of unbeaten basketball teams, the Wolfpack handed the Vikings their first loss of the season.

The game was a see-saw affair as the Vikings jumped out to a 14 to 7 lead midway through the first quarter. The Wolfpack fought back to take a 19 to 16 lead, outscoring the Vikings 12 to 2 the rest of the quarter. Junior Austin Good sparked the late run with a three-point play which was followed by baskets from Blake Henn, Dylon Lueking, Paiton Hoefer and Colton Wright.