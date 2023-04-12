Without lifeguards, swimming pool won’t open

It wasn’t long ago, the Elgin community used a gift to the community, community donations and issuing bonds to build one of the nicest swimming pools in all of northeast Nebraska. Fast forward to today and there’s a real possibility the pool’s opening for the summer season could be delayed or it might not open at all this season.

It’s a sobering thought how the pool’s doors could be closed to the public when Memorial Day rolls around, the opening day for the pool in recent years. Yet, it’s a real possibility. It’s a problem many communities are now having, finding lifeguard help. Elgin is not alone.

City Clerk Kristen Childers told the council last week that she has yet to receive any applications for the position of lifeguards, despite using a variety of means to get the word out about the job openings.

It’s a simple fact all can understand, without lifeguards, the pool cannot open. “We’re in a dire situation,” Mayor Mike Schmitt told the council.

Childers said she has heard one of the reasons there have been no applications is that high schoolers, who have filled the positions in past years, do not want to work Friday or Saturday nights. Another problem is evening hours are when weightlifting is done by a number of students who do not wish to get up to do weights early in the morning.

Other reasons were shared as well.

The consensus of the council was pool hours may have to be adjusted.

All lifeguards must have lifeguard training as well as be CPR certified. Pay is commensurate with experience as Elgin is competitive with what other towns pay their lifeguards. Interested persons are encouraged to contact city hall (402) 843-5822 for more information.