Winter Academic All-State selections announced

Student athletes from Elgin Public School and Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School have been selected for Academic All-State for the Winter Sports Season.

The award, handed out several times throughout the school year by the Nebraska School Activities Association recognizes student athletes for their work in the classroom as well as extra-curricular activities.

The names were provided to The Elgin Review by school athletic directors recently.

Student athletes recognized were:

Elgin Public School

• Speech — William Heilhecker and Jack Wemhoff

• Boys Basketball — Colton Wright and Jack Wemhoff

Pope John

• Wrestling — Carter Beckman

• Girls Basketball — Allyson Selting and Skyler Meis

• Speech — Breanna Bartak & Allyson Selting