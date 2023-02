The Elgin Knights of Columbus held their annual free throw contest Sunday afternoon at the St. Boniface Auditorium. There was a good turnout for the event. Left photo: In the boys division, winners were (l-r): Reid Kielty (9), Braxton Eisenhauer (10), Garrett Busteed (11), Jayvin Erickson (12), Matthew Kerkman (13) and Brayden Burenheide (14). Right photo: In the girls division, winners were (l-r): Tenley Schindler (10), Chloe Kielty (11) and Sydney Niewohner.