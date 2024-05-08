Kallhoff leads Wolfpack golfers competing at Boone Central last week

ALBION — Wolfpack golfers were on the links again Monday, April 29, competing in a triangular held at the Albion Country Club.

Wolfpack sophomore Karson Kallhoff was medalist with a score of 44 over nine holes. Also breaking 50 was Kellan Hoefer with a 49.

Other Wolfpack varsity scores were Gage Thiessen 55, Michael Selting 59 and Jack Barlow 61. EPPJ also had four JV golfers compete. Their scores were Gavin Kallhoff 55, Dannyka Smidt 60, Aiden Klein 63 and Creighton Harkins 80. Kallhoff had the low score among all JV golfers competing Monday.