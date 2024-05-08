EPPJ golfers earn medals at Niobrara/Verdigree Invitite

NIOBRARA — Elgin Public-Pope John was among nine team who battled for the team championship Wednesday at the Niobrara/Verdigre Golf Tournament.

Karson Kallhoff led the Wolfpack with a (41-43) 84 to finish eighth in the individual competition.

Teammate Kellan Hoefer shot a (43-44) 87 to placed 10th. Medalist at the tournament was Koenig.

Other Wolfpack varsity scores were Michael Selting (56-54) 110, Gage Thiessen (60-53) 113 and Jack Barlow (62-66) 128.

Also competing on this day were two EPPJ junior varsity players. Gavin Kallhoff shot a (55-55) 110 while Dannyka Smidt came in with a (60-58) 118.