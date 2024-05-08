EPPJ has multiple medal winners at H/LHF Invite

HUMPHREY — For the first day of May, it felt more like March as the Wolfpack track team competed at the H/LHF Invite.

Cool and breezy conditions affected the performances of athletes competing at Humphrey,

Points proved hard to come by for both the EPPJ boys and girls team.

Clarkson-Leigh claimed the girls team title with 124.5 point, runner-up was Elkhorn Valley with 114. EPPJ finished seventh out of nine teams with 38 points. In the boys team race, Riverside won with 133.5 points, edging out Elkhorn Valley who came in with 131. EPPJ finished in a tie for fourth with 61 points.

Among the standout performances for the Wolfpack were:

• Blake Henn continued his strong performance in the shot put ring. Once again he proved to be the best in the field, winning the event with a toss of 48’7”, just inches off the school record he set last week at Creighton.

• Freshman Samantha Stuhr placed in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

• Mady Kurpgeweit cleared 4’8” to finish third in the high jump.

• Gemma Miller finished third in the discus with a throw of 95’9”, then took sixth in the shot put.

• Myles Kittelson took second in the 100 meter dash and, earlier, finished third in the long jump.

• Dylon Lueking finished fourth in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events. Also, he placed fifth in the discus.

Individual results were:

Girls

100 meter dash — 1. Taylor McIntyre, Central Valley, 12.58 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Taylor McIntyre, Central Valley, 26.68 seconds; 7. Reese Stuhr, EPPJ, 29.14

400 meter dash — 1. Alexis Johnson, Central Valley, 1:04.80

800 meter run — 1. Cameron Rutjens, Elkhorn Valley, 2:32.40

1600 meter run — 1. Mazzy Kuchar, Elkhorn Valley, 6:02.88; 6. Samantha Stuhr, EPPJ, 7:04.26; 8. Kierstyn Eisenhauer, EPPJ, 7:16.39

3200 meter run — 1. Mazzy Kuchar, Elkhorn Valley, 12:54.40; 5. Samantha Stuhr, EPPJ, 14:53.27

100 meter hurdles — 1. Ava Kasik, Clarkson-Leigh, 16.57 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Grace Mahony, Riverside, 49.27 seconds; 7. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 55.03

400 meter relay — 1. Clarkson-Leigh, 52.04 seconds; 6. EPPJ (Camry Kittelson, Reese Stuhr, Mady Kurpgeweit, Kayton Zwingman), 56.15

1600 meter relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 4:30.73; 8. EPPJ (Elizabeth Moser, Kaitey Schumacher, Camry Kittelson, Reese Stuhr), 5:05.85

3200 meter relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 10:40.43; 4. EPPJ (Tessa Barlow, Kaitey Schumacher, Brooke Kinney, Samantha Stuhr), 12:05.81

High jump — 1. Michelle Esch, Riverside, 4’10:; 3. Mady Kurpgeweit, EPPJ, 4’8”

Pole vault — 1. Alexis Kuchar, Humphrey SF, 8’6”

Long jump — 1. Maizie Stoklasa, Clarkson-Leigh, 17’1.5”

Triple jump — 1. Maizie Stoklasa, Clarkson-Leigh, 36’2”

Discus — 1. Maddie Clark, Central Valley, 95’9”; 3. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 93’3”; 8. Megan Wright, EPPJ, 90’6”

Shot put — 1. Isabel Preister, Humphrey SF, 34’6”; 6. Gemma Miller, EPPJ, 31’5”

400 ‘Field’ relay — 1. Central Valley, 1:01.11

Boys

100 meter dash — 1. Jack Molt, Riverside, 11.27 seconds; 2. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 11.90; 4. Dylon Lueking, EPPJ, 12.07

200 meter dash — 1. Jack Molt, Riverside, 22.54 seconds; 4. Dylon Lueking, EPPJ, 23.98

400 meter dash — 1. Dawson Hansen, Elkhorn Valley, 51.42 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Waylon Warneke, Elkhorn Valley, 2:11.45; 5. Kaiden Bode, EPPJ, 2:18.57

1600 meter run — 1. Ethan Prusa, Howells-Dodge, 5:12.01

3200 meter run — 1. Gage Stutzman, Howells-Dodge, 11:02.25

110 meter hurdles — 1. Andre Martin, Howells-Dodge, 15.97 seconds

300 meter hurdles — 1. Emerson Brings, Humphrey SF, 43.97 seconds

400 meter relay — 1. Riverside, 45.63 seconds; 5. EPPJ (Kaiden Bode, Myles Kittelson, Blake Henn, Dylon Lueking), 48.74

1600 meter relay — 1. Elkhorn Valley, 3:44.52

3200 meter relay — 1. Howells-Dodge, 9:10.55; 5. EPPJ (Kaiden Bode, Dylan Kolm, Grady Drueke, Landon Kallhoff), 9:40.98

High jump — 1. Taesian Soto, Central Valley, 6’; 6. Kaiden Bode, EPPJ, 5’6”

Pole vault — 1. Maverick Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley, 13’1”

Long jump — 1. Gavin Feeders, LHNE, 20’4.25”; 3. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 19’11”

Triple jump — 1. Trey Steffeinsmeier, Clarkson-Leigh, 39’8.75”

Discus — 1. Nathan Hagemann, Howells-Dodge, 149’3”; 5. Dylon Lueking, EPPJ, 132’4”; 6. Jarek Erickson, EPPJ, 120’5”; 7. Dylan Kolm, EPPJ, 118’2”

Shot put — 1. Blake Henn, EPPJ, 48’7”; 7. Trey Rittscher, EPPJ, 39’

400 ‘Field’ relay — 1. LHNE, 50.96; 6. EPPJ (Taylor Beckman, Jarek Erickson, Justice Blecher, Trey Rittscher), 56.11