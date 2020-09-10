Willian L. Reich

William L. Reich, infant son of Travis and Jessica Reich of Bartlett, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at home on the ranch with his parents at his side, due to complications associated with Noonan Syndrome.

William Lewis Reich, son of Travis Allen and Jessica Ann (Garrett) Reich, was born into this world a fighter at 33 weeks, with the genetic anomaly Noonan Syndrome. He was baptized on May 29, 2020 at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, NE, where he spent a good portion of his time here on Earth.

Despite his many challenges, William was easy going, loved to be happy and brought immense joy to those around him.

He enjoyed being read to and listening to the many lullabies sang to him. He had a seriousness about him and if he caught your gaze with his bright blue eyes, he would lock on without a blink, commanding your attention. He hated baths, but greatly appreciated the outdoors, especially stroller rides. His favorites were a good snuggle and head-rub.

In his short life, he was blessed by the many caring hands and hearts of doctors, nurses and especially one incredibly special caregiver, Tiana Thramer.

This summer William made the big move with his family to their forever home on the Reich Ranch.

He could look on for miles at the beautiful hay meadows and finally have his last stroller ride in the Beaver Valley before his passing.

William will forever be loved by his parents Jessica and Travis along with sister Macy and brother Darren; grandparents: Cathy Garrett of North Platte, NE; David Reich (Shelly Brozek) of Bartlett, NE; Kim and Dean Schrage of Elgin; great-grandparents: Florence Kosmacek of North Platte, NE; Patricia Swain of Sun City, AZ; Jim Garrett of Hayes Center, NE; aunts and uncles: Heather (Wesley) Frederick of Dickens, NE; Katie (Justin) Dean of North Platte, NE; Travis Garrett of North Platte, NE; Jared (Melissa) Reich of Kimball, NE; Derek (Betsy) Reich of Grand Island, NE; Danielle (Shawn) Primrose of Norfolk, NE; Greg (Amber) Schrage of Valinhos, Brazil; Jacque (Tyler) Herman of York, NE; Julie Schrage of Omaha, NE; god-parents Ryan and Jules Seier of Spalding, NE; caregiver and special friend Tiana Thramer of Ewing, NE; along with many cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles, other relatives and many friends of the family.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa Lester “Bud” Garrett; great-grandparents: Robert Kosmecek, Dorothy Garrett, Roland and Pauline Reich, Donald “Poppy” Swain; and his cousin Cole Frederick.