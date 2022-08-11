Wheeler County Fair Livestock Premium Auction By Lynell Morgan - August 11, 2022 Kaden Bock showed both the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion broiler. Jackson Wright showed the Grand Champion Market Steer. Casey Freouf is shown with the Grand Champion Market Heifer. Anslee Wright with her Reserve Champion Market Heifer. Showing the Reserve Champion British Breed Steer is Makenna Pelster. Parker Freouf had the Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer. Cheyenne Pokorny showed the Reserve Champion Market Wether. Braelynn Schlenger and her Reserve Champion Market Doe. Corbin Kasselder had the Grand Champion Market Barrow. Eastin Kasselder is pictured with the Grand Champion Market Gilt. Pictured with the Reserve Champion Market Barrow is Hayes Pokorny. Showing the Grand Champion Market Wether was Makenna Pelster. Cheyenne Pokorny with her Reserve Champion Market Wether.