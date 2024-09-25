Wheeler, Antelope counties to host Fischer staff

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced last week that her staff will hold local office hours for constituents in Antelope, Wheeler, Blaine, Garfield, Wheeler and Pierce Counties on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak in person directly with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.

Vaughan Wehr Fischer, Senator Fischer’s Director of Outreach – Northeast Nebraska, will hold local office hours at the times and locations below:

Wheeler County Courthouse, 301 3rd St, Bartlett — Noon to 1 p.m.

Antelope County — Elgin Public Library, 503 S Second St — 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Contact Senator Fischer’s Omaha office at (402) 391-3411 with any questions.