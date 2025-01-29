West Holt gals escape with a wild 50-45 victory

ELGIN — “It was the worst of times, it was the best of times.”

That famous quote from John Steinbeck’s novel “A Tale of Two Cities” best describes Friday night’s girls varsity game between EPPJ and Atkinson West Holt.

The Wolfpack built a 12-point lead at halftime, then saw it disappear as the Huskies went to Avery Nemetz and she delivered time and time again in a 50 to 45 victory.

Nemetz had eight consecutive points in the third quarter and Kayli Monasterio added five before London Konrad tied the score at 30-all with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

