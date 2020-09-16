Wemhoff sets new rushing mark as EPPJ tops Storm 46-31

CLARKS — Sophomore Jack Wemhoff rushed for five touchdowns Friday night as the Wolfpack picked up their second win in a row, 46 to 31 over High Plains.

The Wolfpack offensive line, led by senior Joey Getzfred, opened the holes and Wemhoff did the rest in a game where they took the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it, but High Plains kept within striking distance til late in the contest.