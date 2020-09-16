CLARKS — Sophomore Jack Wemhoff rushed for five touchdowns Friday night as the Wolfpack picked up their second win in a row, 46 to 31 over High Plains.
The Wolfpack offensive line, led by senior Joey Getzfred, opened the holes and Wemhoff did the rest in a game where they took the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it, but High Plains kept within striking distance til late in the contest.
Wemhoff sets new rushing mark as EPPJ tops Storm 46-31
