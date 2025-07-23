WC ‘2011’ class holds benefit ranch rodeo

BARTLETT — A ranch rodeo benefit for the Jordan Pella family of Exeter, Nebraska was held Saturday, July 19, in honor of the late Sara (Lincoln) Pella.

The rodeo was held at the Wheeler County fair ground arena in Bartlett.

Sara Lincoln Pella passed away to her heavenly home at the age of 33, June 10, 2025 after battling colon cancer.

She was the daughter of Lynn and Mindy Lincoln who were once Wheeler County residents. Sara left behind her husband Jordan and two young children.

The Lincoln family moved to Wheeler County when Sara’s sister Jenna was a senior. Sara had already graduated from high school.

To make a long story short, Jenna was made welcome by the class of 2011 and still had strong ties with her former classmates.

Jenna’s classmates Chantz Shermer and Goober Snider coordinated the ranch rodeo.

