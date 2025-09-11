Walthill forfeit, next up Renegades

ELGIN — Not a single touchdown was scored Friday afternoon, not a single tackle was made.

Yet, the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack football team evened their season record at 1-1.

Scheduled to play Walthill Friday afternoon on the road, EPPJ never made the trip because they were told hours earlier there would be no game.

Walthill school officials notified Wolfpack Athletic Director Trent Ostransky late afternoon on Thursday that, due to the lack of available players, the game would be a forfeit.

For the record, the final score for the game will be listed as Wolfpack 1, Walthill 0.

Ostransky said the forfeit will have no direct effect on the Wolfpack quest for a state playoff berth. He said the Wolfpack will receive points for the victory just as they would have had the game been played.

The game will not be rescheduled, Ostransky said.

As a result, EPPJ will take a 1-1 record into Friday night’s game against Chambers/Wheeler Central. The game, set to begin at 7 p.m., will be played in Bartlett.

The Renegades come into the game with a 2-0 record. They opened the season with a shutout victory over Randolph, then on Friday they defeated North Central.

While the state playoffs are more than a month away, this will be a big game for both teams.

