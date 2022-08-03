Wages-City of Elgin

In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2022, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:
Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month
Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month
Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings
City Clerk/Treasurer….……….………………………………..$17.34/hr
City Superintendent……………….……………………………$20.30/hr
Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$18.00/hr
Co-Librarian………………………………………………$615.00/month
Swimming Pool Manager…………..……………..Starting at $14.75/hr
Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. ………………………….$11.50/hr
Lifeguards………………………………………….Starting @ $10.00/hr
Seasonal Employees………………………………..Starting @10.00/hr
City of Elgin /s/ Kristin L. Childers City Clerk
PUBLISH: August 3, 2022 ZNEZ