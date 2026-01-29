Vince E. Kallhoff, 84, of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. John Norman officiating. Interment followed at the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816, Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation was held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Vincent Eugene Kallhoff was born December 9, 1941, in Elgin, NE, to Theodor and Theresa (Reuss) Kallhoff. He grew up in the Elgin area and attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin. He served in the Army from February 1962 to January 1965.

On February 19, 1966, he was united in marriage to Sandra Rae Rodgers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska. They lived most of their married life in the Elgin area. They purchased a farm northwest of Elgin where Vincent farmed until 1982. He started Vince Kallhoff Trucking, which he operated until October 2021. He enjoyed farming and trucking all his life, especially hauling cattle out of Montana in the fall. He dearly loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Vince was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #229 of Elgin, and the American Legion Riders.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years: Sandy Kallhoff of Elgin; son: Stan Kallhoff of Elgin; four daughters: Pamela (Jyller) McCullough of Pratt, KS; Cheryl Kallhoff of Elgin; Carol (Mark) Widhalm of Waterloo, NE; Teresa (Chris) Brandl of Conroe, TX; daughter-in-law: Jill Kallhoff of Neligh, NE; son-in-law: Ron Scholl of Omaha, NE; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers: Norman Kallhoff of O’Neill, NE; Marvin (Kathy) Kallhoff of Gainsville, TX; three sisters: Mildred Fritz of Omaha, NE; Angela Fritz of Tacoma, WA; Marian Shabram of Neligh, NE; five sisters-in-law: Alice Kallhoff of Neligh, NE; Lorraine Kallhoff of Omaha, NE; Wanda Kallhoff of O’Neill, NE; Caroline Kallhoff of Omaha, NE; Sharon Massey of South Sioux City, Nebraska; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers: Delbert (Eva); Dareld; Melvin (Pat); Milton; Raymond (Joan); Dennis; and Teddy; two sisters: Marlene Kallhoff; Deloris (Ken) Welding; three brothers-in-law: Emil Fritz; Bob Fritz; LeRoy Shabram; and great-granddaughter: Jaycee Scholl.