VFW Auxiliary to host blood drive on August 12

The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive in Elgin on Tuesday, August 12.

To be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Elgin, the drive will be sponsored by VFW Auxiliary Post #5816.

The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For an appointment, contact Julie Dwyer (402-843-0151), Kyle Jensen at (402-910-0681) or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Participants are encouraged to bring their donor card or a photo ID.

All are encouraged to eat breakfast/lunch and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.