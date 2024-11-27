Veterans ‘Salute’ to be December 10 at EPS

A ‘Salute to Veterans’ will be held during the Wolfpack vs. Neligh-Oakdale JV/V basketball games on Tuesday, December 10.

There will be free admission for all veterans, starting at 4 p.m. at the Elgin Public School gym.

Elgin VFW Auxiliary Post #5816 will be collecting items to be donated to the Norfolk Veterans Home. Requested items include lotions, Axe body spray & body wash for men, scented body spray & body wash for women, shampoo & conditioner, denture tables & denture cream, tissues (boxes or travel size), Little Debbie snacks, XXL & XXXL sweatpants and t-shirts.