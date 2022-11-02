Veterans Day Speaker announced

In honor of Veterans Day, Elgin Public is proud to will welcome a familiar face to military veterans in Antelope County will give the Veterans Day Address next week.

Antelope County Veterans’ Service Officer Tom Nelson will speak at the program to be held at Elgin Public Schools on Friday Nov. 11.

A 24-year retired Army Sergeant Major, Nelson was born and raised here in Antelope County, graduating from Elkhorn Valley High School. He holds an Associate’s degree in Professional Aeronautics and a Bachelors degree in Management of Technical Operations at Embry Riddle University.

For over 30 years, Tom Nelson has served the public in various positions as a Department of Defense Civilian GS13, contractor for Homeland security, Social Security, and currently as the Antelope County Veterans Service Officer.

He was a District Commander and Quartermaster and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion Heninger Post 170 Commander in Tilden. He served on the Peace United Church of Christ board for 6 years and served as a Tilden City Council Member.

The Veterans Day program is open to the public.