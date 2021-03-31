Vetch Days updated

The 2021 Elgin Community Club-sponsored Vetch Days Celebration will be June 11-13.

Several new developments concerning the event were announced last week. Kids games and a pool party are tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 11. That night, the Bullarama, sponsored by the Elgin KOED Group (EKG) will be held. The tractor pull is on the schedule for Saturday.

On Sunday, the community BBQ will be held at noon at Elgin City Park. The Vetch Days Parade, expected to take place along Highway 14, per approval from the Nebraska Department of Roads, will be held at 2 p.m. The celebration will feature a western theme this year.

Other events coming up soon are:

Community Garage Sales — This popular event is tentatively scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday, June 25-26. A map of garage sale locations will be published prior to the event.

Clean-up Day — Sponsored by the City of Elgin, Commun-ity Clean-Up Day will be held on Thursday, April 29.