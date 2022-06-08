Vetch Days Approaching

Just nine days from now, Elgin will hold the one celebration that brings all of the community together – Vetch Days.

Many may not know or understand the history of Vetch (at one time Elgin was declared the ‘Vetch Capital’ of the world), but all know how to have a good time. And, through the years, the word Vetch became synonous with parades, fine food and activities reflecting the good life here in Nebraska.

This year’s celebration will get underway Friday, June 17, with a 50’s theme Sidewalk Chalk Art competition in the downtown Elgin business district. There will be a Kid’s Pool Party & Games that afternoon at the Elgin City Park.

That evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a hamburger/hot dog feed at the Elgin Community Center. Afterwards, beginning at approximately 7 p.m. teams will be competing in putt-putt golf. Some hole locations will be at Elgin businesses, other holes will be located behind Boomerang’s. Gary Hoefer is in charge of the putt-putt competition.

Saturday activities get underway at 10 a.m. at the EPS gym with a co-ed dodgeball tournament for local youths and adults.

Over the lunch hour (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) taco salads, walking tacos and root beer floats will be served at the Elgin Community Center.

A poker walk/run will be held (more details next week) starting around noon.

That evening, activities will switch to the Knights of Columbus where an event being billed as “Friendly Feud” will be played.

Sunday will mark the final day of the celebration. It will begin at noon with a Community BBQ at the Park. The grand parade, featuring a 50s theme) will start at the park and work its way down Third Street.

Wrapping up the celebration will be a Cornhole Tournament at the KC Courtyard.

That afternoon/evening, owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to cruise main street to 50s music.

New this year will be the River City Carnival which will set up in Elgin for all three days of the carnival.

Mark your calendars for June 17-19 to spend time with friends at Vetch Days!