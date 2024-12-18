Veik wins ‘gold’ Friday at Twin Loup

SARGENT — Wolfpack junior Landyn Veik picked up his first ‘gold medal’ of the season Friday, competing at the Twin Loup Invite. Competing at 165 pounds, Veik improved his record to 5-2 by winning all three of his contested matches.

In the championship round, Veik pinned Cambridge’s Colton Perks (11-2) in 3:10.

Other Wolfpack wrestlers had good showings at Sargent. Gavin Kallhoff, competing in the 144-pound ‘B’ division, won all three of his matches (two by pin).

Competing at 215 pounds, Justice Blecher recorded two pins.

