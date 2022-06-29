Vassar concert tickets now on sale at Dean’s Market

Antelope County is just weeks away from one of the biggest country music concerts to ever be held at the fair.

Phil Vassar will be the featured performer at the Antelope County Fair. He will take the stage Friday night, August 5.

Tickets are now on sale at various businesses throughout the county. Locally, concert tickets can be purchased at Dean’s Market. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://antelopecofair.com/buy-tickets/.

Country music hit maker Phil Vassar is a piano-pounding powerhouse on stage who taps into his audiences via social media for song requests throughout his more than 135 shows a year. Phil’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You; and many more.

Vassar continues to churn out incisive, soulful lyrics and infectious melodies that capture the heart and soul in the unique and special way that only he can.