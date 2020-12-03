Upperclassman ready to lead the EPPJ girls to new heights

ELGIN — “We have a good core of kids coming back from last year’s team.”

When Coach Randy Eisenhauer says that, it means the Wolfpack girls basketball team has a large number of athletic, talented players on the roster.

“We have three seniors and one junior on the team and the rest will be underclassmen,” the longtime coach said about the Wolfpack.

Two of the three seniors on the team have a wealth of experience.

Ally Selting, a 5’5” senior sharpshooter, averaged nearly nine points per game as the Wolfpack compiled a 13-10 record. She led the team in steals with 96.

Krebs saw her junior year cut short with a knee injury in a December game.

She’s back and ready for a stellar senior campaign. Before she was injured last season she was well on her way to averaging double figures in scoring and, at the other end of the court, is one of the team’s best defenders and rebounders. She is the tallest player on the team at 5’9”.

Senior Theanna Dunn went down with a knee injury last season and continues to recover.

The other returning starter from last year is junior point guard Kaylee Ramold. She was third on the team in assists last season, numbers which should go up this season.

The rest of the team is composed of four sophomores and five freshmen.

A pair of sophomores who saw plenty of action as freshmen last season are Taylynne Charf and Skyler Meis. They each scored 146 points last season and should make a bigger impact this year. Meis led the team in rebounds ith 137 last year. Charf dished out 53 assists, second on the team one year ago.

Another sophomore, Emma Lea Ruterbories came off the bench to provide quality minutes. The other sophomore is Grace Mace.

Five talented freshmen are Keyera Eisenhauer, Baylee Busteed, Ashlynne Charf, Brenna Martinsen and Elise Ruterbories.

“We will look to get up and down the floor as quick as possible and look to play a lot of kids,” Coach Eisenhauer said.

“(The) majority of the underclassmen will be able to help us in some way throughout the year.”

The season begins Thursday night at Riverside (Cedar Rapids).

The home opener will be Friday night, Dec. 4, against Niobrara-Verdigre.

All games this season are subject to change due to the pandemic.