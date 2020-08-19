UENRD plans groundwater acre expansion in October

The Upper Elkhorn NRD will be taking applications for the expansion of new groundwater irrigated acres during the month of October for the 2021 growing season.

The sign up is not on a first come first served basis; but, based on a ranking criteria sheet that focuses on current water quality and quantity concerns within the district.

Applications will be accepted from the landowner or their power of attorney from October 1 through October 30, 2020 with a minimum application fee of $125 or $5.00 per acre.

Landowners/Power of Attorney’s will need to meet with NRD staff to complete the application process and submit the application fee.

It is highly recommended that anyone interested in applying for expansion acres review the criteria ranking sheet and supporting information on the UENRD website (www.uenrd.org) to determine if the area in question will meet the minimum score before making an appointment.

Applications not reaching the minimum score will not be considered.

For further information contact the Upper Elkhorn NRD at 402-336-3867 or visit the Upper Elkhorn NRD website at www.uenrd.org.