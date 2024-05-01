Two medal at NVC Golf Tournament

NIOBRARA — Two Wolfpack golfers claimed medals Tuesday, April 23, competing in the Niobrara Valley Conference Golf Tournament.

The tournament was played at Tatanka, giving golfers their toughest course to conquer so far this year and they did just that against some tough competition.

“I was pleased with the way they played on Tuesday. We talked before the meet, and I said they have the opportunity to play one of the best courses in Nebraska. Enjoy it. I know the tees were moved up, but the course still had a lot of challenges,” EPPJ Coach Trent Ostransky said.

Wolfpack junior Kellan Hoefer finished sixth to claim medal and sophomore Karson Kallhoff finished 12th. Hoefer shot a +10 (82) and Kallhoff came in with a +15 (87)

Chambers/Wheeler Central’s William Jesse shoot a blazing +2 (74) to earn medalist honors, close behind was Kelan Fischer of North Central who finished with a +3 (75).

As for the Wolfpack varsity, other scores were Gage Thiessen +38 (110), Michael Selting +50 (122) and Jack Barlow +55 127.

Dannyka Smidt competed in the JV division and posted a score of +50 (122).

Neligh-Oakdale won the team championship finishing with a +59. Other team scores were Summerland +62, North Central +72, West Holt +78, CWC +99, EPPJ +113, Niobrara-Verdigre +116, Boyd County +141 and Santee +249. Stuart did not post a team score.