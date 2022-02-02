Two EPPJ wrestlers medal at Greeley

GREELEY — Two Wolfpack wrestlers brought home medals Friday after competing at the Central Valley Invite.

Kaeden Schwarting earned his first medal of the season, placing third in the 113-pound division. He won two matches to improve his record to 3-16. It was his best effort of the season.

The Wolfpack's other medal winner was junior Carter Beckman. Competing in the 126-pound division. Beckman pinned two opponents to reach the championship match. There, against Cole Spahr of Tri County, Beckman lost a close match by the score of four to two.