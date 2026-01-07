Two day celebration to be held June 1-2

Albeit months away, the 2026 Vetch Days celebration got a big infusion of financial capital Monday night.

The Elgin City Council, acting on a request from Elgin Community Club/Chamber of Commerce President Bruce Clark, approved a contribution of $10,000 in Elgin sales tax funds to help cover the costs for a carnival for the two-day celebration.

Clark said he has a tentative agreement with River City Carnival to be here for the annual celebration which will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2.

“The rides will all be free like last year,” Clark said. “In my opinion, most (Vetch Days) events went well. It (the carnival) helps the whole event.”

In past years, $10,000 has come from the sales tax fund tied to economic development. This time, the funds will come from the youth fund.

He said the club is staying with a weekday celebration, although there has been past discussion of moving it to a weekend, Clark said. He said, comparing numbers, from the last time it was held on a weekend, attendance doesn’t change much. But, the cost for a carnival for a weekend goes way up, he said.

“It’s the best we can do,” Clark said.

Councilman Leigh Kluthe said the town was busy during Vetch Days last year when it was held during the week.

Clark said the change was made to a two-day carnival booking because, in the past, the third night of the carnival has been “pretty dead.”

Also brought up in the discussion was whether or not the club considered another option – bringing blowups to the park.

Clark estimated the cost would be less, approximately $7,000 which would include setup and takedown. The drawback would be finding people to man the inflatables.

“That seems to be difficult (to find people to help),” he said.

Councilman Craig Niewohner said the carnival is geared for a younger crowd, meaning there are not many rides for older kids. Clark said it’s gotten better over the years and he expects (the addition of more rides) to continue if the carnival makes money.

“If they make money, we’ll get more of the better stuff (rides),” Clark said. “It’s a building process, we’re getting there.”

All four members of the council (Niewohner, Kluthe, Jeremy Young and Mike Dvorak) approved the request.